Bulldogs Clip Tecumseh with Late Rally

The Chelsea boys basketball team remained atop the SEC White standings after rallying in the fourth quarter to take down Tecumseh 62-53 Friday night.

The win lifts the Bulldogs to 7-1 in the SEC White with two games remaining in conference play. Jackson is right behind at 6-2. Chelsea has a big game at Adrian Tuesday and Jackson is at Pinckney. If both teams win, the teams will meet for the SEC White title in Chelsea Tuesday, February 21.

Chelsea struggled early against Tecumseh, trailing 13-11 after one.

Trailing 19-15 in the second, the Bulldogs closed the half with a 6-0 run when Drew Blanton hit Matt Blanton for a lay-up at the buzzer to take a 21-19 lead into the break.

Tecumseh led 40-36 in the final seconds of the third when Joey Cabana took a long outlet pass after a miss and hit Matt Blanton for a two hand dunk at the buzzer to cut the Indians lead to 40-38 after three.

Chelsea was down 49-45 with 3:30 left when Cabana was fouled on a three point shot. He made two of three and then stole the ball at half court for a lay-in to tie the game at 49.

Drew Blanton followed with a lay-in and the Bulldogs took a 51-49 lead with 2:52 left forcing a Tecumseh timeout.

Chelsea would lead the rest of the way thanks to some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to seal the win.

Cabana led the Bulldogs with a team-high 24 points. Jake Stephens finished with 15 points, while Matt Blanton chipped in with 13 and Drew Blanton 10.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-2 overall on the season.