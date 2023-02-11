Chelsea Hockey Rallies to Clinch SEC White Title

It wasn't easy, but the Chelsea hockey team used a third period rally to take down Jackson 3-2 and claim the SEC White title Saturday.

Chelsea entered the contest leading the Vikings by two points in the conference standings with two games remaining.

The Bulldogs took an early lead when Devin McIntyre scored shorthanded for a 1-0 first period lead.

The Viking struck back with a goal with just over four minutes remaining in the first to tie it at one and it would stay that way until the third period.

Jackson scored a powerplay goal early in the third to take a 2-1 lead.

Less than a minute later Jack Roberts netted the equalizer to tie it up at 2-2 with 13:23 left in the third.

With just under four minutes left in the third, McIntyre found the net for the second time to put Chelsea ahead 3-2 and it would end that way as the Bulldogs celebrated its second consecutive SEC White title.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 in the SEC White with a matchup with Lenawee United remaining before Regionals next week.

Chelsea took down Lumen Christi 4-3 in overtime in an exciting game Friday night.

It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Titans take an early 1-0 lead before Hayden Westcott found the net to tie the game at 1-1 with just over three minutes left in the first.

Lumen would retake the lead with four minutes left in the second and it stayed that way until the third.

Roberts scored shorthanded to tie the game at with eight minutes left and just over a minute later the Bulldogs found the net again to take a 3-2 lead.

Lumen went on the powerplay and scored with a minute remaining to tie the game at 3-3 and send the game into overtime.

The overtime period would not last long as McIntyre netted the game winner for the Bulldogs to send the Chelsea bench to the ice.

The Bulldogs improved to 19-4 overall on the season.