Six Chelsea Wrestlers Qualify for Regionals

The Chelsea wrestling team had a strong showing at the D2 district at Jackson Saturday with six wrestlers moving on to next weeks regional at Jackson Northwest.

Elijah Ratliff (150), Evan Muchler (106), and Lucas Racine (132) led the way with second-place finishes for Chelsea.

Ratliff rolled into the 150 finals with a pair of pins before he came up short against a highly ranked Fowlerville wrestler and finished 2-1 on the day and improved to 24-7 on the season.

Muchler pulled out a tough 6-5 win in his first match and a pin in the semifinals before falling in the championship match to finish 2-1 and improve to 30-7 on the season at 106 pounds.

Racine picked up 16-1 and 11-3 wins heading to the finals, but dropped a tough 8-7 decision in the finals against his Adrian opponent. Racine improved his record to 37-6 on the season.

Carter Trinkle improved to 30-7 on the season placing third at 138 with a 3-1 record on the day.

Mo Cugliari and Nick Garza earned fourth-place finishes to move on to next weeks regionals.

Cugliari went 2-2 at 150 and improved to 18-9 overall on the season, while Garza was 2-2 at 190 and improved to 21-19 on the year.

The Bulldogs team season ended with a 46-19 loss in the district finals to a strong Fowlerville squad.

Muchler, Kamren Chapman, Racine, and Trinkle picked up wins for the Bulldogs in the match.

Chelsea reached the finals with a 51-24 win over Pinckney.

Muchler, Chapman, Racine, Ratliff, and Trevor Lantis picked up wins for the Bulldogs.