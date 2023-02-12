Chelsea Swim and Dive Wins Pair of SEC Meets

The Chelsea swim and dive team wrapped up its dual meet season with a pair of SEC White wins last week.

The Bulldogs won 10 of 12 events to blow past Ypsilanti 123-43 Tuesday night.

Bram Hartsuff and Stephen Levine were in on three wins each to lead Chelsea.

Harstuff won the 100 back and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Levine, Easton Hodel, and Owen Critchfield, and the winning 400 free relay with Avery Landis, Miles Dell, and Jack Leissner.

To go alone with his200 free relay win, Levine won the 100 free and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team with Hunter Hertin, Samuel Woodard, and Matt Hurden.

Leissner also won the 200 free, Critchfield the 50 free, Misha McElrath the 500 free, Joel Burke the 200 IM, and Mitchell Brown diving.

The Bulldogs then took down Tecumseh 111-74 Thursday night by winning nine of 12 events.

Brown shattered the Tecumseh pool record with a diving score of 313.45 to take the top spot. He was also part of the winning 200 free relay with McElrath, Burke, and Woodard.

Hodel led the Bulldogs with three first-place finishes. He won the 50 free, and was part of the winning 200 medley with Levine, Hartsuff, and Critchfield, and the winning 400 free with Dell, Critchfield, and Levine.

McElrath won the 200 free, Burke the 200 IM, Leissner the 500 free, and Hartsuff the 100 breast.

Photos by Dawn McCann



