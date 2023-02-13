Chelsea Giving Circle Donates $11,000 to Adult Learners Institute

From 100WWC

100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area Membership presented the Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea with a donation of $11,000+ from their Winter Impact Award Meeting.

100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Area held their Winter Impact Award Meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The giving circle met at 6pm for an hour of networking and enjoyed light refreshments made possible through generous sponsorships, provided by: Jewelry Set in Stone, Patty Acton with Rodan & Fields, Sue Rodgers, and gold sponsor, Northstar Bank.

After the networking hour, membership heard from three previously selected charities - Chelsea Historical Society, Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea, and The Copper Nail.

Membership voted upon completion of the last presentation and the voting body awarded Adult Learners Institute of Chelsea the Impact Award.

"This amazing gift from 100 Women Who Care – Chelsea Area will allow us to continue serving the community that we love, in so many ways,” said Steve Daut, Chair of the Adult Learners Institute.

The Adult Learners Institute was nominated by member, Susan Lackey.

About Adult Learners Institute

Based in Chelsea, Michigan, the Adult Learners Institute provides a diverse selection of quality community-based learning experiences and camaraderie for adults in western Washtenaw County. ALI is a Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) affiliated with the LLI Resource Network at RoadScholar, a group of hundreds of similar organizations. We conduct our programs in cooperation with Washtenaw Community College.

About 100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Area

This Giving Circle is based on the simple concept of bringing local women together to make maximum impact for a charity in a minimal amount of time. There’s no volunteering, no telemarketing, no event planning nor any silent auction item donations to solicit. There is simply the joy of giving back to our own community with an Impact Award. https://www.100wwcchelsea.org/