CPD Weekly Report 02-14-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-453

Location: 800 block of W. Middle St.

Date: February 7, 2023

Time: 3:58 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 800 block of W. Middle St. for the report of fraud by telephone. The complainant stated that they had received a telephone call at approximately 10:00 pm on February 6th from an individual who reported that they were collecting donations for “the Chelsea Police Department” and asked the complainant to contribute $25-35, the complainant agreed and provided his credit card number over the phone to the caller.

Once the caller received the card number and other necessary information to process the payment, the caller promptly hung up. After some time reviewing what had just taken place, the complainant contacted the Chelsea Police Department to report what had taken place earlier in the evening. The officer assisted the complainant with canceling the credit card that was given out. At the time of the report, it was unable to be established if there had been any fraudulent transactions that had been made on the account.

NOTE: The Chelsea Police Department does not solicit charitable contributions and does not authorize third-party charities to solicit on behalf of the Chelsea Police Department.

#####

Incident #: 23-537

Location: 1600 block of S. Main St.

Date: February 12, 2023

Time: 9:43 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1600 block of S. Main St. for the report of a counterfeiting complaint. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that at approximately 3:17 pm, the suspect came into the business and requested to purchase four (4) instant lottery tickets valued at $50 each and paid with two (2) $100 bills. At the time when the payment was received, the complainant did not have the counterfeit detection pen available and stated that the suspect had also distracted them by having a conversation with them.

Later in the evening, the employee was able to get the counterfeit detection pen and check the two $100 bills that were received earlier in the day. When the bills were checked, they were determined to be counterfeit. At the time of the report, there was no information on the identity of the suspect.