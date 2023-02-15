Chelsea Routs Adrian to Set Up SEC White Title Showdown

A SEC White winner take-all title showdown is set for Tuesday night after Chelsea rolled to an 83-64 win over Adrian.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 in the conference and will host Jackson (7-2) Tuesday night for the outright league title.

Jackson handed the Bulldogs their only conference loss of the season 76-69 January 31 and will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with another win against Chelsea Tuesday night.

Chelsea started quickly at Adrian Tuesday night, scoring the first nine points of the game.

Adrian bounced back to cut the Bulldogs lead to 12-7, but Chelsea went on a 20-0 run over the next five minutes spanning the end of the first and start of the second quarter for a 32-7 lead and would lead 43-21 at the half.

Adrian got hot in the second, outscoring the Bulldogs 24-17 to cut the Chelsea lead to 60-45, but the Bulldogs put the game away with 23 points in the fourth to seal the win.

Jake Stephens and Joey Cabana teamed for 54 points between the two. Stephens scored a team-high 28 points, Cabana finished with 26.

Matt Blanton chipped in with 16 points and Drew Blanton 11 for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs improved to 16-2 overall on the season.