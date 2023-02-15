Chelsea Girls Clinch SEC White Title

To say the Chelsea girls' basketball team cruised to the SEC White title might be an understatement after the Bulldogs blew by Adrian 71-18 Tuesday night to clinch the outright SEC White title.

The Bulldogs have averaged 72.4 points per game with a point differential of 42.6 on their way to a 9-0 record with one more game remaining with Jackson next week. Their closest games were by 13 and 16 points over Tecumseh.

The Bulldogs are on a 13 game winning streak and improved to 19-1 overall with the lone loss coming out of state at the Shaker Heights tournament in Ohio in December.

Chelsea left no doubt that they weren't looking past Adrian for their chance to clinch the league title Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs opened the game with a 13-0 run and never looked back.

They extended the lead to 26-10 after one quarter and held Adrian to just two points in the second to take a 43-12 lead into the half.

The defense against clamped down on the Maples in the third, allowing just two more points as trhe lead grew to 58-14 after three and they cruised in the fourth.

Leila Wells scored a team-high 19 points to lead Chelsea.

Avery Lay added 13 points and Megan McCalla 12. Braiden Scheffler chipped in with eight points, Grace Ratliff seven, Ella Day five, Maggie McKale and Caroline Knight four each.

The Bulldogs are off until Tuesday when they travel to Jackson for the league finale and host rival Dexter Friday night to close out the regular season.