Dexter Wellness Coalition Funding Opportunity

Dexter Wellness Coalition is happy to invite area non-profit organizations to apply for funding to improve the wellness of the Dexter community. Comprised of Dexter community leaders and residents who come together to make a positive and proactive impact on its community’s health and wellness, the Coalition’s ultimate goal is to create a culture of wellness in Dexter and help individuals, families, organizations and businesses promote healthy lifestyle choices for all constituents. The coalition’s remaining 2023 budget of approximately $21,500 will be distributed up to two times in 2023, April and – if funds remain - October. Selected projects will accomplish the following: Apply principles of community engagement to reach target populations including older adults, families, teens, youth, or all residents.

Benefit the Dexter community by addressing activities in at least one of these focus areas: Move More, Eat Better, Avoid Unhealthy Substances, and Connect With Others in Healthy Ways.

Promote efforts that are consistent with the coalition’s Statement of Shared Values “The Dexter Wellness Coalition acknowledges that many vital conditions affecting health require us to focus on a more expansive effort to reach every member of our community. Our goals are to be more intentional about offering wellness programs that are safe, supportive and respectful to everyone, to enhance our connections to each other, helping to make the Dexter community welcoming to all people regardless of their life circumstances.” Interested applicants should email matt@5healthytowns.org

to learn more, and to discuss the potential grant opportunity. The application deadline is Friday, March 31, 2023, and funding decisions will be announced in early Spring.