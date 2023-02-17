Chelsea Hockey Routs Lenawee in Finale

The Chelsea hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 9-2 pasting of Lenawee United to finish with a 20-4 overall record on the season.

The win also gave the Bulldogs an 11-1 final record in the SEC.

Chelsea scored three times in each period which included three short-handed goals to put away Lenawee.

Jack Roberts scored a pair of shorthanded goals in the opening period and scored his 38th goal of the season to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 after one.

Jacob Corcoran found the net early in the second for a 4-0 lead before Lenawee put one on the board to make it 4-1.

The Bulldogs answered with goals by Drew Sherwood and Hayden Westcott to push the lead to 6-1 after two.

Westcott scored his second of the game in the third for a 7-1 lead. Lenawee would add another to make it 7-2 before JP Chinavare scored the Bulldogs third shorthanded goal of the night.

Chelse will host the D3 Regional and will open play Thursday night at 7:30 against a strong Father Gabriel Richard team. A win and the Bulldogs could face Orchard Lake St. Mary in a rematch of last season's D3 state quarterfinal.

Photos by Dawn McCann



