WCCD Rain Barrel Sale

From WCCD

The Washtenaw County Conservation District’s (WCCD) Rain Barrels & Supplies sales have returned in 2023. The WCCD offers rain barrels, composters, and related supplies available to the public to purchase for water catchment systems and composting systems. These supplies promote systems that encourage conserving rainwater, reduce home water use, and prevent runoff pollution, and composting practices to reduce food waste and build healthy soils.

The Rain Barrels offered come in five colors and are all “upcycled” clean 55-gallon food grade durable plastic, fitted with a screened removable lid, and fittings and valves to drain the barrel, connect to other barrels, and for overflow. Barrels can be purchased with a “wide overflow” upgrade for the barrels to handle excess water more efficiently during heavy rainfalls. Additional rain barrels accessories include a wooden pedestal riser, linking hoses, downspout diverters, and downspout flex elbows. New in 2023, we’re offering barrel plant netting and plant hangers to decorate or disguise rain barrels. For larger water catchment systems, the sales offer a 275-Gallon IBC Tote, a clean “upcycled” 4’x4’x4’ tank that is fitted with a valve and reducer to a garden hose.

The WCCD’s Rain Barrels & Supplies sales opened on January 4th and continue into September. Rain barrels, accessories and composters are available only by pre-order. Preorders must be made at within the pre-sale periods, which end a week prior to the distribution date. There will be three distribution dates throughout the year to pick-up pre-ordered materials:

Monday, March 27 – WCCD office, Ann Arbor

Saturday, June 24 - Growing Hope Farm, Ypsilanti

Friday, September 29th – Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Ann Arbor

The WCCD office is located at 705 N. Zeeb Rd. Ann Arbor, MI. Customers will receive reminders and detailed instructions of when and where to pick-up their preordered supplies. All orders come with resources and instructions, all of which is also available on the website: www.washtenawcd.org/rainbarrel

In partnership with Growing Hope Farm, the WCCD will repeat the popular “Rain Barrels 101” workshop on Saturday, June 24th

from 1pm – 3pm. The workshop will cover topics from basic rain barrel use and maintenance, installation considerations and instructions, and demonstration of systems in use. Pre-ordered barrels will be available to pick-up and limited day off sales will be available.

Preorders can be placed directly on the WCCD’s online store at: https://store.washtenawcd.org/rainbarrels, or ordered by paper order forms, which are available for download on the WCCD website: www.washtenawcd.org/rainbarrel, at the WCCD office, or by requesting a mailed copy. Payment is accepted by credit card online, or by check via mail / drop off. Checks can be made out to Washtenaw CD.

The WCCD has been distributing trees, plants & tools for conservation since the 1950’s. Over 7.5 million trees and shrubs have been distributed as a result of WCCD’s efforts, contributing to conservation practices such as reforestation, soil erosion reduction & water quality improvement, habitat restoration, and naturalization projects.

The WCCD is a unit of local government, managed by an elected 5-member board of directors. The mission of the WCCD is to assist residents with the conservation, management, and wise use of natural resources in Washtenaw County. The WCCD serves Washtenaw residents through resource distributions, education, and technical assistance.

To learn more about the Rain Barrel & Supplies distributions and other WCCD programs, please visit the WCCD website at www.washtenawcd.org. Forms are also available at the WCCD office: 705 N. Zeeb Rd, Suite 201, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.