Elijah Ratliff Qualifies for State Wrestling Finals

Chelsea’s Elijah Ratliff will be making his second straight appearance at the D2 wrestling state finals March 3-4 after a second-place finish at the regional at Jackson Northwest Saturday.

Ratliff improved to 26-8 on the season by going 2-1 on the day. He opened with a 9-2 win to advance to the semifinals and pulled off a 6-4 win over the #1 seed in his bracket. Ratliff then came up short on a 6-0 decision in the championship match.

Chelsea’s five other wrestlers came up short in their bids for the state finals.

Lucas Racine won his first match of the day 6-5 but dropped his next two to end his season with a 38-8 record.

Mo Cugliari dropped his first match of the day but bounced back to win his second 11-7 before bowing out in the consolation semis and finishing with a 19-11 record on the season.

Nick Garza (21-21), Evan Muchler (30-9), and Carter Trinkle (30-9) each dropped their first two matches of the day for Chelsea.