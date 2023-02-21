CPD Weekly Report 02-21-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-565

Location: 200 block of E. Middle St.

Date: February 15, 2023

Time: 9:40 am

INFORMATION: Officers responded to the area of the 200 block of E. Middle Street for the report of a man and woman outside arguing. Upon arrival, the officer checked the front of the property and moved along to the back of the property, where a male and female subject were located, engaged in a verbal argument. The parties were separated, and the male subject had visible red marks and abrasions on both sides of his neck. The subject stated that he had attempted to leave, and the suspect, a 23-year-old Chelsea woman, had grabbed the collar of his shirt and pulled him in an attempt to stop him from leaving. The officers interviewed the suspect separately, and after speaking with both parties involved, the suspect was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office to determine what charges to authorize.