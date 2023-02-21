Washtenaw United Celebrates Two Seniors with A Win Against Mercy

From Washtenaw United

The Washtenaw United Girls’ High School Hockey team recognized two seniors Saturday before hosting the Mercy Marlins.

Seniors Marina Rodriguez and Kathryn Winters were honored for their contributions to the team. Rodriguez, an international student from Spain, attends Dexter High School. She started playing ice hockey just this year and has enjoyed the sport and her teammates. She will pursue medical-related studies in college.

Marina Rodriguez

Winters, United’s captain and a three-year varsity letter winner, attends Saline High School and is off to Michigan State next fall. She thanked her mom and dad, United’s Head Coach Adam Winters, for their support during her hockey career.

Then the United took to the ice against Mercy and dominated with offensive pressure in the first period. Despite outshooting the Marlins by a wide margin, though, they were held scoreless. With 9 seconds remaining in the first period, the Marlins took advantage of a two-on-one to score first.

The score remained 0-1 in favor of the Marlins throughout the second and into the third period until Winters beat the Marlins’ goaltender high to get United on the board at 11:09.

Washtenaw’s defense–Julia Berkholtz (Dexter ‘23), Maddie Conrad (Chelsea ‘25), Abby Schroeder (Saline ‘26) and Lilly Schlack (Saline ‘26)--stepped up their game in the 3rd period to shut down the Marlins’ attack.

With time winding down, Raegan Kopitsch (Dexter ‘24) hustled around the defense to bury the go-ahead goal after getting her own rebound. Winters assisted. Kopitsch’s goal turned out to be the game winner as the United defeated Mercy 2-1.

Next weekend the United take on Pioneer on Friday and Skyron on Sunday in the second annual “Tree Town Trophy” series designed to showcase Ann Arbor-area girls high school hockey teams.

