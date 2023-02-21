Chelsea's Madison Kay is looking forward to Wheeling University

Chelsea High School senior Madison Kay has overcome some challenges over the past couple of years to reach a big goal of hers, which is to play college softball and attend a great school.

Kay, a softball player at CHS, recently signed to attend and play softball at Wheeling University in West Virginia.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with her about this exciting news.

“I am very, very excited to be signing with Wheeling. It has always been my goal to play softball at the college level and I thought that may never happen due to the shoulder and elbow surgery I had last year,” she said. “I feel relieved to have a new home for the next 4 years after high school. I am so happy to start this new chapter of my life.”

In addition to having a good nursing program (her intended major) and loving the mountain feel and natural beauty of West Virginia, Kay said she picked Wheeling “mainly because of the people.”

Madison with her family on signing day.

“When I went on my visit, I loved the energy of the students and the softball team,” she said. “The coaching staff also made me feel right at home and were very caring and open to me and my family.”

Including her surgery, Kay’s time at CHS has seen her deal with past injuries and COVID. She said the COVID pandemic and shutdown prevented her from having a freshman season, and her sophomore season was cut short due to being injured. In her junior year, she was post surgery and could barely pick up a ball.

Now she's a senior and looking forward to the upcoming season.

In thinking of competing as a Bulldog, she said the big highlights so far have been being part of the team and watching her teammates win all of these titles and making it to the Final Four.

“The amount of energy in the dugout never made it boring and made the time I had to sit out enjoyable,” she said. “The South Carolina spring break trip was amazing and I’m glad we got to go after the trip had been canceled the last few years. The unforgettable memories I’ve made with the girls has to be the best highlight though!”

Another part of the journey so far for her is the people who have helped her along the way.

“My parents have been the biggest support in my life, without them I could’ve never made it to where I am now,” she said. “My dad works so hard every day to allow me the opportunity to even be able to play at a high level. My mom has pushed me even on my hardest days and has been at every game to support me. She has driven me everywhere, literally and physically. They work together to make this all possible.”

She said she’s also “very grateful for my past and present coaches for giving me an opportunity, and for pushing me to be a better person and player, and my friends for supporting me on and off the field.”

In asking her if there was anything in particular she would like the community to know, she said, “I want to thank the community for supporting Chelsea High School Athletics and Chelsea High School Softball in particular. Come to our games this year, it’s going to be a great season!”

photo by Jackie Evers