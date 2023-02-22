Buzzer Beater Denies Chelsea SEC White Title

It was the battle that everyone expected that went down to the final seconds as Jackson clipped Chelsea 83-81 for the SEC White title Tuesday night.

The Vikings hit a shot with three seconds remaining to break the tie and give Jackson the league title.

It was an epic back-and-forth battle all night with the teams racing up and down the court and at times, players having to pause on the court to catch their breaths after several trips in a row at such a fast pace.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead, but Jackson answered, and the Bulldogs would hold a 21-18 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter was much the same as the teams went back-and-forth with Chelse clinging to a 35-34 lead at the half.

Jackson came out hot in the third and built a seven-point lead, but in what would become a pattern the rest of the way, the Bulldogs scored the last six of the third to cut the Vikings lead to 56-55 after three.

The Vikings opened the fourth with a 12-6 run for a 68-61, but each times Jackson would build a lead the Bulldogs battle back.

Jackson led 80-75 with 1:25 left when back-to-back steals led to Joey Cabana lay-ins and Chelsea was quickly within one 80-79 with 42 seconds left.

The Bulldogs got a third straight steam and had a chance to take the lead, but the shot was missed, and Chelsea was called for a foul on the rebound. Jackson split the pair for an 81-79 lead.

Drew Blanton was fouled and sank a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left to tie the game at 81.

Jackson inbounded the ball and called timeout with eight seconds left to set up a play. The Vikings took the inbounds pass and drove just inside the paint and hit the jumper with three seconds left and a last second desperation heave was off the mark and Jackson rushed the floor to celebrate.

The Vikings hit 12 three-pointers on the night to eight for Chelsea and that was the difference in the game.

Both teams finished the season at 8-2 with Jackson winning the head-to-head tiebreaker with two wins over the Bulldogs.

Cabana had a big night with 30 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Jake Stephens added 20 points, Matt Blanton 19, and Drew Blanton 12.

Chelsea fell to 16-3 overall and hosts rival Dexter Friday night.