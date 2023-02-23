Chelsea Chiefs Hockey Advances to State Competition

By Doug Marrin with Doug Perry

The Chelsea Chiefs sixth and seventh grade hockey team advanced to district competition in January. On the weekend of February 3-5, the Chiefs dominated teams from Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo in MAHA District 6 playoffs. The team won districts with an astounding record of 5-0 that weekend.

The Chiefs now advance to MAHA State Playoffs in Traverse City on March 3-5. The Chelsea team will be one of eight hockey teams from across the state competing for the Pee Wee AA state title.

The 2010 (birth year) Chelsea Chiefs Hockey Team is comprised of 16 sixth and seventh graders from Chelsea, Jackson, Adrian, and Ann Arbor. The Chiefs play their home games at the Artic Coliseum in Chelsea, competing in the Little Caesars Hockey League. Chelsea faces off against teams from Michigan and neighboring states. The Chiefs current record is 37-14-5.

Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) is a sanctioned affiliate of USA Hockey whose purpose is to develop and encourage sportsmanship between all players for the betterment of their physical and social well-being. The association supervises the activities of thousands of amateur hockey teams, and tens of thousands of players, using a volunteer workforce of elected and appointed officials. MAHA administers amateur hockey in Michigan through seven established districts. Each District is responsible for the local teams and Associations in their area.

Photo: The 2010 Chelsea Chiefs fresh off their district win. Photo courtesy of Doug Perry