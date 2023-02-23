Bulldogs Finish Perfect in SEC White

The Chelsea girls' basketball team made it a clean sweep of the SEC White after a 76-18 pasting of Jackson Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs finished with a perfect 10-0 record in the White and has won 28 straight games in league play dating back to February 21, 2020 when Chelsea fell to Dexter.

The Jackson game was a rout from the start after Jackon tied the game at two, the Bulldogs would go on a 24-3 run to close out the first with a 26-5 lead.

Leila Wells led the charge with eight points and Avery Lay hit a pair of triples to spark the run for Chelsea.

Megan McCalla scored eight second quarter points as the Bulldogs continued to pour it on with a 17-2 run in the second for a 43-7 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

Wells finished with a team high 19 points, while McCalla added 18 points to lead Chelsea.

Lay finished with 16 points, Braiden Scheffler seven, Maggie McKale five, Caroline Knight four, Meghan Bareis three, Alex Davis and Grace Ratliff two each.

The Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season by hosting rival Dexter Friday night at 5:30.