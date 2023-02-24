Chelsea Area Players Youth Present "The Little Mermaid JR"

From CAP

CAP Jr., the youth theater company of the Chelsea Area Players will present The Little Mermaid JR at the George Prinzing Auditorium, Washington Street Education Center, March 10-11 at 7 p.m. and on March 12 at 2 p.m.

Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR, adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture.

In a magical underwater kingdom “fathoms below”, a curious young mermaid longs to leave her ocean home – and her fins behind - to explore the world above. But first she'll have to defy her father, brave an evil sea witch, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

Director Alex Moore notes, “About 10 years ago, CAP produced a minimalist version of The Little Mermaid with limited special effects. This time around, we are doing exactly the opposite! Thanks to an incredible team led by our tech director and producers, we’ve worked to make the show as magical as possible. The audience can expect big sets and specialty effects like bubbles, smoke, dry ice, and many other creative visuals. We’ve amped everything up to create a more immersive experience.”

She continues, “As always, we have a talented group of students who have worked incredibly hard to create this show. I’ve been so impressed with their dedication, enthusiasm, and commitment.”

With some of the most beloved Disney characters and songs like “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” this show is sure to make a splash!

General admission tickets are available for $10 at Chelsea Hometown Pharmacy, 1125 South Main St. or at the door.

About Chelsea Area Players:

Formed in 1972, the purpose of the Chelsea Area Players is to enrich the educational and cultural life of the community, promote understanding and appreciation of an important art, provide worthwhile entertainment, encourage interest and active participation by the community in all phases of the theatre through dramatic productions and other related activities, and to foster and support the involvement of adolescents and young adults of the community in the dramatic arts. To learn more, visit our website at www.chelseaareaplayers.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/chelseaareaplayers