Chelsea Police Report, January 2023

In January, Officers responded to 376 calls for police service, down from 418 the previous year for a 10% decrease.

Officers conducted 148 traffic stops, down from 295 last year. Sixty-six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police report include:

One forcible sexual contact

Four assaults

Three larcenies

Eight frauds

One OUI

17 crashes

201 non-criminal complaints

Of CPD’s 61 cases, 22 are closed, 11 at the prosecutor’s, three at the lab, and 25 are open.

Chief Kazyak updated the city council on several items.

A part time officer will begin Feb. 28. Another is expected to be ready for duty in mid-April. More interview are taking place. Chief Kazyak has found grant funding for a new applicant’s enrollment at the Washtenaw Sheriff’s Department Police Academy. The same grant will cover about 33% of the enrollee’s payroll after graduation for 15 weeks.

“I think that’s going to be the way to continue to get good applicants, young applicants is to help sponsor them through the academy,” said Kazyak.

CPD is preparing a presentation on fraud protection.

CPD is moving forward with training in implicit bias, mental health, and emergency vehicle operations.