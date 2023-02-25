Chelsea Girls Roll Over Dexter

A record setting regular season for the Chelsea girls' basketball team ended in stunning fashion as the Bulldogs routed rival Dexter 65-27 Friday night.

The Bulldogs beating Dexter is not stunning, but the way Chelsea rolled over the Dreadnaughts is the shocking results.

Chelsea hit three triples and built a quick 13-3 lead less than four minutes into the game and never looked back as they cruised past the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter could never get anything going offensively with just four first half baskets as Chelsea jumped out to a 44-13 halftime lead.

A running clock started in the third quarter with Chelsea building a 58-20 lead after three.

The 21 wins is a school record for regular season wins beating the previous 19. 2022/23 is the first year the MHSAA allowed teams to play 22 games in a season. The school record of 24 wins was set in 2018/19 when the Bulldogs reached the D2 quarterfinals.

Avery Lay led Chelsea with 19.

Leila Wells finished with 17 points, Megan McCalla 16, Ella Day 12, Maggie McKale and Grace Ratliff two each.

Dexter was led by Alena Blumberg with 10 points, while Kendall Cabana and Alyssa Gullekson scored five each. Chloe Perry finished with three points, while Bailey Burt and Heidi Fuchs scored three each.

The teams open District play this week.

Chelsea will be in is what many consider the toughest district in the state in any division at the Pinckney.

Three of the top nine D2 teams in MPR are in the district with the D2 third-ranked Bulldogs being seeded third. Father Gabriel Richard (19-3) and Wixom St. Catherine (21-1) are seeded 1-2 in the district.

The Bulldogs open play Monday night at 5:30.

Dexter (14-8) is seeded #1 at the D1 district at Skyline with the three other Ann Arbor schools. They open play Monday night against Ann Arbor Huron at 5:30 at Skyline.

Photos by Mike Williamson