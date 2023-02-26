Chelsea Swim and Dive Runner-Up at SEC White Finals

After going just 2-3 during the SEC White dual meet season, the Chelsea boys’ swim and dive team had a strong showing at the conference finals with a second-place finish.

The Bulldogs finished with 447 points to finish behind White champion Jackson with 490 points.

Chelsea had two state-cut times at the preliminaries at Adrian Friday with Jack Leissner qualifying in the 500 free and Easton Hodel the 100 back.

All three divers also qualified for the D3 regionals. Mitchell Brown was the league champion in diving, while Sam Woodard was sixth and Misha McElrath seventh.

The 200 free relay team of Owen Critchfield, Miles Dell, Stephen Levine, and Hodel finished second.

Third-place finishes went to Leissner in the 500 free, Hodel the 100 back, and Brown the 100 breast, while fourth-place finishes went to Bram Hartsuff in the 500 free, Levine 100 back, McElrath 100 breast, Critchfield 200 free, Hodel 50 free, the 200 medley relay of Joel Burke, Brown, Levine, and Hartsuff, and the 400 free relay team of Critchfield, Hodel, Hartsuff, and Leissner.

Critchfield was fifth in the 100 free and sixth-place finishes went to Hartsuff in the 200 IM, Levine 100 fly, and Leissner 100 breast.

The Bulldogs depth came into play with a lot of top finishes in the “B” races to give Chelsea a lot of huge points to earn the second-place finish.

Chelsea will next compete at the D3 state finals Match 10-11.