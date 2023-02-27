Chelsea Hockey Season Ends in Regional Semis

The Chelsea hockey team saw its season come to an end at the hands of a strong AA Father Gabriel Richard with a 4-1 loss February 23.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 20-4 overall record and finished 10-1 to claim the SEC White title.

Gabriel Richard took a 1-0 lead after one period, but the Bulldogs would get back in it with a power play goal by Devin McIntyre and trailed the Irish 2-1 after two.

FGR would seal the win with a pair of third-period goals to end the Bulldogs season.

Jack Roberts and Drew Sherwood picked up assists for the Bulldogs.

The loss was the final game for Chelsea for the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer McIntyre. He finished his Chelsea career with 134 goals and 90 assists for 224 career points.