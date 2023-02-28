CPD Weekly Report 2-28-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-662

Location: 200 block of E. Middle St.

Date: February 20, 2023

Time: 5:30 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Middle Street for an unknown problem resulting from a 911 call that was received. Upon arrival, the officers were met by the caller, who stated that they had been in a physical altercation with their estranged boyfriend. The complainant stated that they had gotten into a physical altercation, and the suspect fled the scene. Upon the officers' arrival on the scene, the suspect, a 43-year-old Grass Lake man, was no longer in the area. Witness statements were gathered, and the case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for warrant review.

#####

Incident #: 23-749

Location: 100 block of S. Main St.

Date: February 24, 2023

Time: 11:50 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, a walk-in complaint came in regarding an attempted forged check. The complainant stated they had been notified by their bank that someone had attempted to pass a counterfeit check. The complainant's bank had stopped the check from being cashed as they had determined the check to be fraudulent. The check, however, was created and forged by the suspect with accurate account information. The case remains open pending further investigation on the suspect identified to be the account holder of the suspect account.

#####

Incident #: 23-757

Location: 400 block of N. Main St.

Date: February 24, 2023

Time: 8:14 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of N. Main Street for the report of a disorderly subject complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who pointed out the disorderly person walking away from the establishment. The complainant stated that the subject had been “cussing at the waitstaff” and had been asked several times to leave but refused to leave until the police were called. The complainant said that once the subject saw that the police had been called, he left the property. The complainant stated that they wished for the subject to be issued a Trespass notice, preventing him from returning to the establishment.

The officer then found the subject in question, a 38-year-old Grass Lake man, sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. As the officer approached the vehicle the subject got out of the vehicle and began “screaming and cussing” at the officer. The officer advised the subject several times to stop screaming and that he only wanted to get his side of the story of what had taken place. The subject was eventually able to be calmed down and talked to about the events that had taken place. The case remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal charges.