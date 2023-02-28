2nd Annual Teen Ice Skating Party Scheduled for March 19th

From 5HF

Calling All Teens! You’re invited to join us for some fun and physical activity at Arctic Coliseum (501 Coliseum Drive, Chelsea) for a free ice skating party. Chelsea State Bank, Chelsea Rotary, 5 Healthy Teens, and 5 Healthy Towns Foundation are hosting the 2nd Annual ‘Find Your Glide’ Ice Skating party on Sunday, March 19th from 1 – 3 pm. This no-cost event is for any high school aged youth (14-18 years of age) living in the 5 Healthy Towns service area (Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Gregory, Manchester, Munith and Stockbridge.)

Find Your Glide, an initiative created by @5HealthyTeens at Chelsea High School, is generously supported by the Chelsea State Bank and 5 Healthy Towns Foundation. The event takes place on Sunday, March 19th, from 1-3 pm. Pre-registration is required at this link: 5healthytowns.org/5hfskatingparty

“Find Your Glide is a fun afternoon where teens are able to hang out with their friends, connect with other teens their age, and have authentic fun while staying active,” said Joanne Rau, President & CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “The combination of skating, laughter, music and pizza means your teens are sure to have a great time.”

5 Healthy Teens is a small committee of high school students who have worked on a variety of projects during COVID. They hosted the first Find Your Glide in February 2022, and had 58 teens from across the area join the fun.

For more information, contact Matt Pegouskie or Lori Kintz, at 734-433-4599.