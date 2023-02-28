Explore the stories of the Underground Railroad in Michigan with new interactive map

From the shores of Lake Michigan to the heart of Detroit, and north to Sault Ste. Marie, sites in Michigan echo through time with stories of the past not often found in textbooks – the stories of people fleeing enslavement in the mid-1800s, abolitionists who assisted them, and communities that stepped up to protect freedom seekers.

The Michigan History Center, in partnership with the Michigan Freedom Trail Commission, has collected two dozen of these stories – always fascinating, sometimes harrowing – into a new interactive map to help anyone interested in this moment in history discover and learn more.

From the Crosswhite family’s escape from Kentuckians seeking to return them to enslavement to the story of abolitionist Laura Smith Haviland, who devoted her life to antislavery activism, the interactive map includes 24 Michigan stories recognized by the National Park Service Network to Freedom – a federal register of programs, places and activities that commemorate the stories of the men and women who risked everything for freedom and those who helped them.

Nominations to be listed in the Network to Freedom require rigorous research and documentation. Nominees may be a site represented by a building, a cemetery, a marker or a monument; a regularly offered program or tour featuring the Underground Railroad; or a research institution with collections about the topic.

Historic Elmwood Cemetery entrance (Detroit)