Chelsea Bounces Back to Beat Detroit Edison

The Chelsea boys basketball team snapped a two-game skid with an impressive 66-54 win over Detroit Edison Monday night.

The win came on the heels of two straight home losses with districts looming next week.

Matt Blanton hit a pair of triples in the opening quarter to give Chelsea a 19-16 lead after one.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 35-31 at halftime behind six points each by Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens.

Drew Blanton got hot in the second half scoring 14 of his 16 points.

Chelsea outscored Edison 17-14 in the third to take a 52-45 lead after three.

Edison would hold tight, but the Bulldogs hit six of eight free throws int he fourth to hold on for the win.

Cabana led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

Stephens finished with 18 points, Drew Blanton 16, and Matt Blanton 13.

Chelsea improved to 17-4 overall on the season.