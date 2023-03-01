Photography Exhibit Honors Giving in African American Communities

From TSOP

Join us for an opening reception to celebrate the pop-up installation of "Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited,” a photography

showcase of Black giving, presented by volunteer collective TSOP Michigan.This free, public event takes place on March 10, 6-8pm at the Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor, with a strolling dinner served at 6:30. Space is limited and tickets are required.

“The Soul of Philanthropy exhibit was designed to reshape the narrative around Black Philanthropy, and AAACF is excited to be a sponsor,” Shannon Polk, president and CEO of the Ann Arbor Area Community

Foundation said. “The narrative for institutional philanthropy has not always fit the many ways communities of color give,” she added. “In particular, the African American expression of philanthropy includes collective giving and personal responsibility with tithes and offering in the local church, communal sacrifice to support first-generation college students and families in crisis, or responding to national tragedies, as

evidenced by support for the Freedom Riders in the1960s to the support for the family of Tyre Nichols today.”

Pam Smith, CEO of the United Way, also shared, “There is a deep and rich tradition of Black philanthropy in our community supporting the United Way of Washtenaw County’s programs. We are honored to co-

sponsor this exhibit and celebrate the Soul of Black Philanthropy through this moving exhibit.”

The Soul of Philanthropy: Reframed and Exhibited is designed to:

Honor, celebrate and sustain rich traditions of giving within African American communities.

Inspire communities to engage in the work of philanthropists—thoughtfully, strategically and generously.

Enhance the capacity of African American institutions to present highly engaging and authentic stories from the Black experience and to lead civic engagement activities that benefit the community.

A pop-up abridged edition will be installed and exhibited in Ann Arbor on Friday, March 10, 2023 through Saturday, March 25, 2023. This pop-up is a precursor to the full installation of "Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited,” to open to the public at a Detroit venue this summer.

The pop-exhibit and opening event are made possible by gracious sponsors:

The African American Endowment Fund at Ann Area Community Foundation

The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation

The United Way of Washtenaw County

For more information or to get tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pop-up-exhibit-in-ann-arbor-giving-back-the-soul-of-philanthropy-tickets-535371068277

TSOP Michigan is a volunteer collective dedicated to bringing the country’s most coveted interactive celebration of Black philanthropy to the state of Michigan. As practitioners and advocates for

philanthropy, we are honored to invite the Detroit community and our neighbors to experience "Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited"