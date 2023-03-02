Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
Chelsea MI
3-02-2023 9:46am
City of Chelsea Michigan Ice Storm Operational Response
STN Staff
Dexter
Thu. Mar 2 2023
A Dexter woman is looking for help with spreading some positive vibes
A local project aims to get people writing notes of encouragement, sympathy or thanks.
Lonnie Huhman
Lonnie Huhman
Dexter
Thu. Mar 2 2023
Deposits and Withdrawls
#tribeofup #happynewsstories #positivemessages
Steve Gwisdalla
Steve Gwisdalla
Thursday March 2: WINTER STORM WATCH
Overcast throughout the day.
43°
31°
7 mph NNW
13%
Dexter
Thu. Mar 2 2023
Dexter Girls Claim D1 District Title
Dreadnaughts advance to Saline Regional next week
Mike Williamson
Mike Williamson
Chelsea
Thu. Mar 2 2023
City of Chelsea Michigan Ice Storm Operational Response
"I commend City Staff for their professionalism and quick response in the midst of this challenging storm."
STN Staff
STN Staff
Chelsea
Thu. Mar 2 2023
Chelsea Hospital to Offer Mental Health First Aid Training Sessions
April 25 & May 2 via Zoom
STN Staff
STN Staff
Chelsea
Thu. Mar 2 2023
Dementia Friendly Movies Coming to Emagine in Saline
March 8, April 12, May 10
STN Staff
STN Staff
Dexter
Thu. Mar 2 2023
DCO New Date for Upcoming Concert
Sunday, March 5 at 7 pm, at Dexter HS
STN Staff
STN Staff
Dexter
Thu. Mar 2 2023
Conversing with ChatGPT about the Dexter UFOs
ChatGPT answers in the tone of Dateline's Keith Morrison, Andy Rooney, and sarcastically. Then, draws a picture.
Doug Marrin
Doug Marrin
Chelsea
Thu. Mar 2 2023
Chelsea Holds Off Father Gabriel Richard in an Epic Battle
Bulldogs advance to Friday's D2 district final at Pinckney
Mike Williamson
Mike Williamson
Dexter
Wed. Mar 1 2023
Scio Township fills an important role at the fire department
Scio Township Fire finds their new second in command.
Lonnie Huhman
Lonnie Huhman
Dexter
Wed. Mar 1 2023
Dexter Makes it Three Straight Wins to End Regular Season
Dreads host D1 district next week
Mike Williamson
Mike Williamson
Chelsea
Wed. Mar 1 2023
Photography Exhibit Honors Giving in African American Communities
Free opening reception to celebrate pop-up installation of "The Soul of Philanthropy” on March 10 in Ann Arbor
STN Staff
STN Staff
