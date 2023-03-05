Save the Date to Audition for The Only Man in Town

From CAP

Auditions for The Only Man in Town will be held April 3rd and 4th, 6:00 – 9:00 pm at the Chelsea Depot at the Chelsea Depot, 125 Jackson St. This original musical tells the story of the rise and fall of Frank Glazier, the most prominent citizen in Chelsea at the turn of the century. Based on real events, it is a classic tale of a successful entrepreneur who dominates the economic and political life of a small town, only to overreach and lose everything. It is also a saga of family love and loyalty.

The production includes parts for singers and non-singers, adults and children. Leading the cast are members of the Glazier family and Harmon Holmes, founder of Chelsea Milling. Supporting roles include local merchants, newspaper editor, judge, townspeople, saloon hostesses, and factory workers. Come out to audition and be a part of Chelsea history! For character descriptions and audition instructions, visit chelseaareaplayers.org.

Performance dates are June 9 - 11. The Only Man in Town is a production of Chelsea Area Players, Rebecca Groeb, Director; Jason Eyster, composer/playwright.