Ratliff Sixth at D2 Wrestling State Finals

Chelsea senior Elijah Ratliff made good on his second trip to the MHSAA state wrestling finals by placing sixth and earning D2 All-State honors this weekend.

Ratliff made it to the finals as a junior but finished 1-2 for the weekend and came up short in his bid for all-state, but things were different this season.

Things looked bleak for Ratliff after he dropped his opening round match 5-2, meaning another loss would end his season.

Ratliff bounced back with 4-1 and 3-2 wins to guarantee a top eight finish and All-State honors.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Ratliff had a rematch with Fowlerville's Ben Blyveis for a chance to move into the top six. Blyveis had beaten Ratliff three straight times this season at the team district and in the district and regional finals. Neither wrestler scored during regulation to send the match into overtime. Ratliff got a takedown at 48 seconds of the overtime period to get the win and his revenge on Blyveis.

Ratliff moved on to the consolation semis, but injured his arm in the third period and was forced to withdraw and went to the fifth-place match where he was unable to wrestle and injury defaulted to finish sixth.

Ratliff finished the season with a 29-11 record.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann