Chelsea’s Brown Wins Diving Regional Title with School Record

Chelsea’s Mitchell Brown showed he is one of the top Division 3 divers in the state with an impressive showing at Regionals Thursday night.

He easily won the D3 regional at Cranbrook Kingswood as well as smashed the Chelsea school record in doing so.

Brown finished with an 11-dive total of 538.00 points. He beat the previous 11-dive record by nearly 25 points and the 538.00 was the highest score in the state in D3 so Brown will be seeded first at the state finals at Oakland University this weekend.

From the opening dive of the night Brown was on his game as he took the lead with a score of 40.80 and would never fall from the top spot all night.

Brown outdistanced the second-place diver from St. Clair by 214 points. His score was also 61 points better than any other D3 diver in the state at regionals and was the third-best score in any division.

Chelsea’s other two divers at the Regional Sam Woodard and Misha McElrath finished 18th and 19th respectively.