Chelsea Outfitters: a general store for sustainable living tools and apparel

Downtown Chelsea has a new business that bills itself as a general store for sustainable living tools and apparel.

It’s called Chelsea Outfitters.

Located at 105 S. Main Street, this business is owned and operated by Megan and Matt Trenary of Chelsea. The general store’s mission is to promote sustainable lifestyle practices through selling products designed for long term use made by companies that prioritize environmental responsibility.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Chelsea Outfitters to learn more.

“My husband Matt and I have been trying to live a 'less waste' lifestyle for a long time,” said Megan Trenary when asked to describe Chelsea Outfitters. “We aren't perfect and like many people, COVID set us back in many ways, but also provided more clarity on what really drives us. We have a common goal of promoting sustainable living practices. It is our way of contributing to the environment beyond what we do at home.”

Megan and Matt Trenary inside Chelsea Outfitters. photo by Lonnie Huhman

She said since they live in Chelsea, they were able to identify a few gaps in the local market where they had to travel out of town or do on-line ordering in order to get what they needed.

“At this point we have narrowed our scope to outdoor recreation, pollinator support, infant care, sustainable hygiene, home goods, and clothing and repairs,” Megan said.

They said their store is small, “so we have a curated collection of items based on our personal experiences with using sustainable alternatives.”

“For example, there are many, many cloth diapering options out there, but ultimately we found a particular style to be the most practical when we were using them, and so we limited our inventory to that,” said Megan.

A look inside the general store. photo by Lonnie Huhman

STN asked them what makes the store unique.

“We sell what we know and are passionate about, so if you have questions about any of the products or are unsure about how to use them, we are happy to talk you through the process,” Megan said.

They are also providing a maker's space where you can DIY custom patches for your clothing or gear. They have a really cool adhesive patch by NoSo that works incredibly well, but they also have cloth and sewing tools for use in the store.

In getting to know the Trenarys, STN asked them what they would like the community to know about them.

They said their home is in Chelsea, but they are both from southwest Michigan originally. They bought a house in Chelsea in 2012, after having lived out west and then coming back to Michigan for jobs at the University of Michigan; Megan as a NICU nurse and lactation consultant at U of M and Matt as Michigan Rugby's head coach.

“We immediately fell in love with the community and decided to raise our family here,” said Megan. “We think a truly sustainable lifestyle is one that doesn't fully separate our work-life from our family life, and we feel Chelsea offers the perfect balance as residents, parents, and business owners.”

To learn more about Chelsea Outfitters, go to http://chelseaoutfitters.com/ or by calling them at 734-593-9394. They are open at 105 S. Main in downtown 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A look inside Chelsea Outfitters. photo by Lonnie Huhman