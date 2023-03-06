The Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show Returns with New Products, Services & Presentations

From BRAG

As spring draws near, the area's only Home Show is coming soon to Ann Arbor. The 31st annual event returns with over 100 exhibitors ranging from skilled craftspeople, designers, and services to suppliers for DIYers and more. New for this year is a Marketplace area with a handful of smaller tabletops selling wares. Nine new Live Presentations are scheduled, at a new and improved seminar area sponsored by DTE Energy. Housing inventory is scarce in our area, and skilled labor shortages can make it challenging to get home improvements done quickly. Our exhibitors aim to help people plan and get projects done well, and make their homes and lifestyles better as a result. They are also here to educate people on the many options and new products on the market.

The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor (BRAG Ann Arbor) presents the Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show on March 18 & 19, 2023 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor. “The Community Event Built for Your Home” aims to meet the high demand for home materials, skilled pros, and local services with over 110 exhibitors there to help and inform.

Show Hours are: SATURDAY, March 18th, from 9am to 6pm - and - SUNDAY, March 19th from 10am to 5pm.

Home Show exhibitors represent a wide variety of specialties, including new technology and trendy décor, “must-do” home improvements, appliances, landscape and exterior features, health, financing, and more.

The public has an opportunity to connect with leading local professionals, in a fun setting that allows for browsing, comparing, consulting, and appointment making. A special presentation area will have scheduled cooking demonstrations, gardening education, design insights and specialists (schedule below).

Concessions will be available, plus ubiquitous Home Show Specials, prize drawings, treats and giveaways. The full event program can be previewed online, along with the list of exhibitors & the presentation schedule.

Free admission passes can be printed at www.BRAGHomeShow.com, or free tickets are available in advance at the BRAG Ann Arbor Office (179 Little Lake Dr, Ann Arbor). At the Farm Council Grounds, admission is $5 for adults & kids 12 & under are free. For more info, call 734-996-0100 or email pnowakowski@BRAGAnnArbor.com.

2023 Live Presentations Sponsored by DTE Energy will be in Building D. (Enter the event in Building G)

Saturday, March 18

Do’s and Don’ts of Kitchen & Bath Remodel

10:00am KSI Kitchen & Bath, Jill Johnson

Basics of Solar Energy

11:00am Sumpter Solar, Matt Kadwell

Timber Framing: Extraordinarily Beautiful, Natural, Enduring (pizza provided)

12:00pm Highland Timber Framing

Rain Gardens

1:00pm Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission, Susan Bryan

Buying and Selling Historic Real Estate

2:00pm Reinhart Realtors, Patrick McCauley

Kitchen Paramedics for Your Meals

3:00pm The Pampered Chef, Maureen Kimmel

Sunday, March 19

Timber Framing: Extraordinarily Beautiful, Natural, Enduring (pizza provided)

12:00pm Highland Timber Framing

Kitchen Paramedics for Your Meals

1:00pm The Pampered Chef, Maureen Kimmel

Credit, and How Important It Is

2:00pm University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU), Mark Munzenberger