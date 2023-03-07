CPD Weekly Report 3-7-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-819

Location: 900 block of S. Main St.

Date: February 28, 2023

Time: 8:46 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S. Main

St. to make contact with the complainant, who stated that they had just determined that they had fallen victim to a phone scam involving a monetary loss to the business. The complainant stated that they had been working and had received several phone calls from someone reporting

themselves to be from their employer’s technical support team. The suspect sent the complainant a barcode for a prepaid credit card and requested the complainant to load the barcode with a predetermined amount on three separate occasions. The suspect called a fourth time, and the complainant became suspicious and alerted corporate security. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.

Incident #: 23-824

Location: 300 block of Cleveland St.

Date: March 1, 2023

Time: 1:45 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 300 block of Cleveland St. for

the report of a Malicious Destruction of Property complaint. Upon arrival, the officers were met by the complainant, who stated that several hours prior to police contact, an unknown make and model dark sedan had driven onto the complainant’s lawn and caused damage to the lawn by driving in a circle several times. The complainant reported that this had taken place on February 28th at 9:30 pm and again at 10:30 pm. The complainant also reported that the mailbox had been struck by an unknown object and knocked over as well. No further details on a potential suspect were available for release at this time.