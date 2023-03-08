Chelsea Cruises Past Ida in Reginal Opener

It has been a common theme for the Chelsea girls' basketball team to come out of the gate fast and cruise past its opponents this season and it happened against Tuesday night when the Bulldogs scored the first 12 points of the game and rolled past Ida 71-39 in the D2 regional semifinal at Fowlerville.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 20-6 after one behind six points by Avery Lay and five by Megan McCalla and never looked back.

Leila Wells scored seven in the second quarter and the Chelsea lead grew to 43-16 at the half and the would roll through the second half to set the school record for wins in the season and improve to 25-1 overall.

Avery Lay finished with a team-high 18 points to lead the Bulldogs in the rout.

McCalla finished with 16 and Wells 15., while Braiden Scheffler chipped in with nine. Caroline Knight, Maya Valik, and Ella Day scored three each, Grace Ratliff and Meghan Bareis two each.

The Bulldogs will face ninth-ranked Lansing Catholic Central in the regional final Thursday night at 7:00PM.

Chelsea has revenge on their minds going into the game. The Cougars embarrassed the Bulldogs 64-32 in the D2 regional semifinals in 2021.

The Bulldogs also have the incentive of a home state quarterfinal game next week with a win.