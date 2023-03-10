Ann Arbor Film Festival Presents Its 61st Annual Festival with Films from 33 Countries

The Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) presents their 61st annual festival in person and online March 21- 26, 2023 (online through March 29) at the Michigan Theater, the State Theatre, and other locations.

The 61st edition of the AAFF spans six days and features an array of screenings, programs, performances, and exhibitions. Held in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, the historic Michigan and State theatres serve as the central hub of the festival, hosting various events and activities to indulge film enthusiasts.

The festivities of the AAFF begin with a vibrant opening party on the evening of Tuesday, March 21, and reach their climax with the award ceremony on Sunday, March 26. To get the most out of the festival experience, it's recommended to purchase a pass that grants access to all the events, including the nightly after parties. But fret not, if you prefer the comfort of your own home, as the 61st AAFF will also be available online. For only $60, you can obtain a full online festival pass that will enable you to stream over 100 films, with the added bonus of three extra days to watch everything until March 29.

Huahua’s Dazzling World and its Myriad Temptations | Daphne Xu | FRI 3/24 9pm. Courtesy AAFF.

The AAFF began in 1963 and is the oldest indie and experimental film festival in North America, internationally recognized as a premier forum for film as an art form. Each year, the festival showcases outstanding cinematic works that captivate audiences and provide unique and provocative viewing experiences. For the 61st Festival, AAFF received 2,743 film submissions from 95 countries and serves as one of a handful of Academy Award–qualifying festivals in the United States.

During its first four decades, the festival solely exhibited works finished on 16mm. The AAFF remains committed to the exhibition of this unique medium among other formats including expanded cinematic forms.

Out of the nearly three thousand films submitted for the 61st AAFF, 108 films from 33 countries were selected to compete for over $24,000 in awards, some supported by film world luminaries such as Ken Burns and Lawrence Kasdan. With all films less than three years old, 12 will be presented as World Premieres.

Features in competition, with location of filming, are:

○ Adieu Sauvage, Colombia

○ Answering the Sun, Germany, in person only

○ Berbu - The Wedding Parade, Syrian Arab Republic

○ Burial, Lithuania, in person only

○ Darkness Darkness Burning Bright, France

○ Diòba, Columbia, in person/online only in US

○ Dor (Longing), Romania

○ Huahua’s Dazzling World and its Myriad Temptations,China

○ I have not been afraid of going blind for a long time, Switzerland

○ Kapr Code, Czech Republic

○ Super Natural, Portugal

○ Up the River with Acid, France

The 61AAFF jurors are accomplished artists Amir George and Christine Panushka, and film programmer and festival director Koyo Yamashita who will view all 108 films in competition.

The Truss Arch | Sonya Stefan | SAT 3/25 7:30pm. Courtesy AAFF.

Individual Tickets for the 61st Ann Arbor Film Festival are now on sale by visiting the AAFF website: aafilmfest.org. There are many free programs–including juror presentations, performances, panel discussion, and exhibitions–so check the complete schedule online. Full, Weekend, Member/Senior/Student, and online passes are available. The Full Festival Pass includes access to all in-person & online content. A full Online Festival pass is available for $60 for access to most of the films in competition and many of the other programs as well.

Memberships start at $30 and can include tickets or passes to the festival depending on the level. Learn more at aafilmfest.org/become-a-member. AAFF is also looking for volunteers, which cover many essential roles during the festival, including driving filmmakers from around the world arriving at the airport. Register to volunteer with Ann Arbor Film Festival via VolunteerLocal or email emma@aafilmfest.org for more information.

AAFF gratefully acknowledges funding from and partnerships with the Michigan Arts and Culture Council; the National Endowment for the Arts; the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan; Destination Ann Arbor; Root | Circ; the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art & Design; and Wana Brands