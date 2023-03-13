Washtenaw United Girls Hockey Team Finishes a Hard Fought Season

Washtenaw United Girls Hockey team came to an end with a disappointing 7-0 loss to eventual league champion, University Liggett, in the playoff quarterfinals. Despite their ability to keep Liggett from scoring in the first period, WU failed to put any points on the board. In the second period, Elle Quinlan from Liggett scored a goal 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the game, and that would be all Liggett needed. Quinlan went on to score two more goals and assisted in one during the game. Liggett scored three additional goals in the second period and another three in the third. United's goalie, Trista Tracy (Chelsea, ’25) performed an astounding 47 saves in the lopsided loss.

Washtenaw finished the season tied for third in the Western Conference of MGHSHL’s Division 1, with a record of 4-7-1 in league play, 8-18-1 overall. Tracy recorded all of the wins in net for the United, including a team record of 3 shutouts in the season. Chloe Dillen (Saline, ‘24) led all players with 18 points, while Raegan Kopitsch (Dexter, ‘24) led in goals with 10. Freshman defenseman Lilly Schlack (Saline, ‘26) recorded 6 goals and 7 assists, leading all freshmen and defensemen for goals and points.

In February, the United celebrated their two seniors, Kathryn Winters (Saline, ‘23) and Marina Rodriguez (Dexter, 23). Kathryn was a 3-year United player, playing in 64 games, recording 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 points. Marina, an exchange student from Spain and first year hockey player, played in 7 games for the United over the course of the season.

Seniors Marina Rodriguez (L) and Kathryn Winters

This past Monday, the final practice of the season ended on a high note with the annual United vs Family (Parents/Siblings) game, which is always a crowd-pleaser. To celebrate the end of the season, the United are planning a team banquet on Sunday, March 19th. Prior to the banquet, the team will also host a Prospect skate at 2:30 pm at the Cube, welcoming all interested players to participate. For more details and to register, kindly visit the following link: https://forms.gle/AhXQ6CfH22qghRBh8

About: Washtenaw United is a High School Girls’ Hockey Team skating out of the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The team serves High Schools within Washtenaw County that do not have a dedicated team to play for. Currently, Pioneer and the combined Skyline-Huron have dedicated teams. Washtenaw United is made up of players from Saline, Dexter, Chelsea, Manchester, and Milan.

Photos courtesy of Washtenaw United