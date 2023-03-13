Big Fourth Quarter Lifts Chelsea to Regional Finals

The Chelsea basketball team used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from a pesky Dundee squad for a 59-42 win the D2 regional semifinals at Chelsea Monday night.

The win advances Chelsea to the finals Wednesday night at 7:00 against SEC White rival Tecumseh for a chance at the Bulldogs first regional title since 2000.

Dundee gave the Bulldogs all they could handle for three quarters.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 11-5 lead behind seven points by Jake Stephens, but the Vikings battled back to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-10.

Jake Stephens finished with 24 points for Chelsea

The Bulldogs would take a five point lead a couple of different times in the second and each time Dundee answered with a clutch three to keep the game close.

The Vikings took the lead late in the half, but a pair of Stephens free throws with two seconds left in the half put Chelsea up 27-26.

After a Dundee basket to open the second half, the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to take a 34-28 lead, but again the Vikings answered with a pair of triples to tie the game at 34.

Dundee closed the third on a 9-2 run to take a 37-36 lead after three.

Joey Cabana scored 10 points in the fourth to spark the Bulldogs rally.

The Bulldogs defense clamped down in the fourth, forcing several turnovers that led to easy lay-ups.

Chelsea went on an 11-0 run with Joey Cabana, Drew Blanton, and Stephens all getting easy breakaways during the run for a 47-37 lead.

Dundee hit a triple to stop the Bulldogs run, but Chelsea would go on another 12-2 run and outscore the Vikings 23-5 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Cabana finished with 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter rally by the Bulldogs.

Stephens also had 24 points on the night for Chelsea.

Drew Blanton chipped in with six points, Regan Plank three points, and Matt Blanton two.

The Bulldogs improved to 20-5 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



