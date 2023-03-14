CPD Weekly Report 03-14-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1038

Location: 700 block of N. Main St.

Date: March 11, 2023

Time: 8:41 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer performed a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Main St. for a speeding violation. The officer made contact with the driver, who appeared to be slow to respond to the officer’s inquiries and had difficulty understanding what was being asked. The officer noted the driver’s speech was slurred, and another officer on the scene noted that there was an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to perform some standard field sobriety tests, and at the conclusion, there was enough probable cause to place the driver, a 27-year-old Chelsea man, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was booked and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held. The case remains open, pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

#####

Incident #: 23-1026

Location: 300 block of Cleveland St.

Date: March 11, 2023

Time: 2:24 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Cleveland St. for the report of malicious destruction of property. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that the previous evening (March 10, 2023), at approximately 11:00 pm, a small dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger, had pulled into his driveway and had driven slowly into his yard and drove past his vehicle in the driveway. The complainant stated that the following morning he had discovered that the passenger side window and mirror had been broken on his vehicle. The complainant stated that on several recent occasions, there have been incidents where his lawn has been damaged by similar types of incidents, and on March 6th, the complainant reported that his mailbox had been damaged. He believes that all of these incidents are related and possibly being perpetrated by the same suspect(s).

######

Incident #: 23-1032

Location: 100 block of Madison St.

Date: March 11, 2023

Time: 5:36 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 100 block of Madison St. for the report of a deer that had possibly been shot within the city and was laying in the complainant’s yard. The complainant stated that he was outside unloading some items from his vehicle when he heard what sounded like a gunshot. The complainant stated that approximately 15 minutes later, his wife had stated that there were three deer in their yard, and suddenly one of them dropped to the ground and was deceased. Upon the officer’s arrival, they inspected the deer and could not see any evidence that the deer had been shot. An area resident was contacted and came and retrieved the deer. While processing the deer, the area resident found what appeared to be a small caliber entry and exit wound in the body of the deer. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation into the prohibited discharging of a firearm within the city limits.

#####

Incident #: 23-1008

Location: 1500 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: March 10, 2023

Time: 1:07 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a larceny complaint that had reportedly taken place in the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive. The officer made telephone contact with the complainant, who stated that a snowblower had been stolen from a maintenance room on-site. The complainant stated that the theft was believed to have taken place sometime between February 16th and March 10th. At the time of the report, there were no further details on a potential suspect or exactly when the item had been taken.

#####

Incident #: 23-1006

Location: 700 block of Book St.

Date: March 10, 2023

Time: 9:58 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Book St. for the report of a larceny from an auto. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that she had gone out to her vehicle, which was parked in the garage, and found the driver-side door ajar. Upon further inspection, the vehicle, along with another vehicle that was parked in the garage, was found to have been ransacked, and the ignition on one of the vehicles had been damaged, possibly in an attempt to steal the vehicle. The incident is believed to be connected to several other similar incidents. The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Jackson man. The case remains open pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 23-1005

Location: 300 block of Woodland Dr.

Date: March 10, 2023

Time: 9:49 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 300 block of Woodland Dr. for the report of an unoccupied home invasion complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that the residence was currently vacant and under construction and at some point, between the evening of March 9th and the morning hours of March 10th, someone had gained accessed to the residence and stolen a tool bag containing several hand tools and a battery-operated drill and charger. The incident is believed to be connected to several other similar incidents. The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Jackson man. The case remains open pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 23-1004

Location: 300 block of Woodland Dr.

Date: March 10, 2023

Time: 8:32 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 300 block of Woodland Dr. for the report of a home invasion. The complainant stated that they had been alerted by the maintenance staff that their garage door was open and the house door was left slightly ajar. Upon further inspection, the complainant stated that her purse was missing, as well as a small kitchen knife. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between the hours of 12:00 am – 8:00 am on March 10, 2023. The incident is believed to be connected to several other similar incidents. The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Jackson man. The case remains open, pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 23-1000

Location: 700 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 10, 2023

Time: 6:20 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Main St. to meet with a complainant regarding larceny from an auto. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had been at work and his vehicle was parked in a nearby parking lot. When the complainant returned to his vehicle at approximately 6:20 am he noticed his glove compartment was open and the contents were scattered on the front passenger seat. There was no sign of forced entry. The complainant said he told another co-worker to check her vehicle and when she went out to the vehicle, she observed an unknown person inside it. The complainant stated that she quickly ran away and dialed 911. Upon the officer’s arrival, the suspect was unable to be located at the time. No items were reported to have been stolen, but the officers were able to collect some evidence that was located inside one of the vehicles. The incident is believed to be connected to several other similar incidents. The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Jackson man. The case remains open pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 23-986

Location: 100 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 9, 2023

Time: 3:12 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Main St. for the report of a threat complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had just received a threatening telephone call. The complainant stated that the suspect, a 47-year-old Gregory man, had threatened his life over the phone. At the time of reporting, there were no further details available.

#####

Incident #: 23-984

Location: 200 block of E. Middle St.

Date: March 9, 2023

Time: 1:52 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 200 block of E. Middle St. for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer met a male subject seated in a chair outside of the house. The male subject stated that his girlfriend had been trying to kick him out of the apartment and had gotten into a verbal altercation. The officer made contact with the female party, and she related similar details of what had taken place but also stated that during the argument, her boyfriend had pushed her. After interviewing all of the parties involved, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to make an arrest for Domestic Assault. The suspect, a 22-year-old Chelsea man, was placed under arrest and processed, then lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. A warrant request was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. A charge of Domestic Assault was authorized. The suspect will be held pending his arraignment.

#####

Incident #: 23-973

Location: 1200 block of S. Main St.

Date: March 8, 2023

Time: 8:07 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main St. for the report of a retail fraud that had just occurred. Upon arrival, an officer met with the witness, who stated that he was on a break from his job when he observed two suspects with shopping carts filled with merchandise exit the building using the entrance doors. The witness observed the suspects go to a black Jeep Cherokee and begin loading the items into the vehicle. The witness stated that he told the suspects to stop what they were doing and began taking pictures of the suspects and their vehicle. The suspects then ripped their license plate off of the vehicle and left the scene. The case remains open pending further follow-up and review of the evidence.

#####

Incident #: 23-959

Location: 500 block of W. Middle St.

Date: March 7, 2023

Time: 4:48 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a walk-in fraud complaint. The complainant came to the Chelsea Police Department to report that he had recently found that he was the victim of identity theft. The complainant stated that he had been contacted by telephone by a car rental company, and they had stated that someone had used his driver’s license and rented a vehicle in Ohio on February 11th and had failed to return the vehicle on February 23rd when it was due. The complainant stated that he had not rented a vehicle and had not been to Ohio recently. The incident at this time is being handled by the car rental companies’ loss prevention officers and will potentially be followed up with the law enforcement authorities in Ohio.