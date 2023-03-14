Chelsea Hospital Appoints Fazleomar Mahmood New Chief Medical Officer

From Chelsea Hospital

Following an extensive search and review of candidates, Chelsea Hospital has named Fazleomar Mahmood, MD, FACP, FACR, as the hospital's new chief medical officer (CMO). Since December 2022, Dr. Mahmood has served as the hospital’s interim CMO, where he has continued to advance patient safety and high-quality care.

“Dr. Mahmood is a long-serving member of our medical staff and a well-respected leader at all levels of our organization, from physicians to colleagues to the hospital administration,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “I am confident he has the experience and wisdom to help steer our organization in the right direction and advance our healing mission throughout the communities we serve.”

As the hospital’s CMO, Dr. Mahmood will continue to oversee all activities with the medical staff and medical staff office, while also continuing to practice as a rheumatologist with Trinity Health IHA Medical Group Rheumatology. In addition to his service as interim CMO over the past few months, Dr. Mahmood was already a familiar presence at Chelsea Hospital, having served on the Medical Care Review Committee since 2011, and as the current Director of the Utilization Review Committee and Chief of Medicine Service. Dr. Mahmood is a fellowship-trained rheumatologist and is Board-certified in internal medicine and rheumatology.

Dr. Mahmood earned Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from the University of Punjab, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, Pakistan. He completed his internal medicine residency at Wayne State University, Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit and a rheumatology fellowship in the Division of Rheumatology, Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan.

About Chelsea Hospital

Chelsea Hospital is a not-for-profit joint venture hospital, whose partners are Trinity Health Michigan, a Catholic health care system, and Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan. Founded in 1970, SJMC is nationally recognized for both quality of care and patient satisfaction by national ranking organization Press Ganey, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. Chelsea Hospital employs more than 1,200 individuals with a medical staff of approximately 800 physicians. Key services include robust medical and surgical service lines, eight operating rooms, a 24-hour emergency department and senior emergency room, a state-of-the-art cancer center and a physical medicine and rehabilitation department. For additional information about Chelsea Hospital, please visit www.trinityhealthmichigan.org.