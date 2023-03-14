Chelsea State Bank Announces 2023 Woman of CSB Award

From CSB

Chelsea State Bank presented the third annual Woman of CSB Award to Betty Campbell on Monday, March 6, 2023 during an intimate celebration with her family for her exemplary dedication to the Chelsea Community and 37 years of service to Chelsea State Bank.

“It has been my distinct honor to work with Betty prior to her retirement last year,” said Joanne Rau, President & CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “She is a beloved member of the Chelsea Community and led our Downtown Branch with grace, professionalism and kindness. Her dedication to the Chelsea Community, former team members and customers, and her notable leadership style made Betty an outstanding candidate for this award. ”

Betty started her career at Chelsea State Bank in 1985 as a teller. From there, she worked as the teller trainer and then vault/head teller. In December 2011, she then became Branch Manager and a Banking Officer for the Downtown Branch. During her extensive tenure at the Bank, she also participated in a variety of community focused events.

Betty retired from the Bank in May 2022 and is now spending time with her family.

“I enjoyed all of the employees and customers that I had the privilege of working with throughout the years. I certainly miss these interactions with being retired,” said Betty Campbell.

Photo: Betty Campbell. Courtesy CSB.