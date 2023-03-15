Chelsea Hospital Receives National Accreditation for Bariatric Surgery Program

From Trinity Health

Chelsea Hospital announced that it has received a Low Acuity Center accreditation for Bariatric Surgery from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), in partnership with the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

To earn this accreditation, Chelsea Hospital met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways, ensuring its ability to support patients with obesity. Chelsea Hospital also participates in a national data registry that yields semi-annual reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identifying opportunities for quality improvement.

“This is a great accomplishment for Chelsea Hospital and our experienced team of bariatric surgeons,” said Ben Miles, Chelsea Hospital president. “It should serve as a reminder for our metabolic and bariatric patients that they can rest easily knowing they are getting the highest quality of care possible. I am incredibly proud of our bariatrics team for earning this highly regarded accreditation.”

The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. MBSAQIP-Accredited centers offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.

“I could not be prouder of our surgical team and the dedicated staff that has supported us in developing a successful, high-quality Bariatric program here in Chelsea,” said Nabeel Obeid, MD, medical director of the Bariatric Surgery Program at Chelsea Hospital. “Local residents living in Chelsea and surrounding communities should know that they don’t have to look very far to find world-class Bariatric care.”

For more information about Bariatric Surgery at Trinity Health Michigan, please visit www.trinityhealthmichigan.org/bariatrics.