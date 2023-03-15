Sylvan Township is seeking more information on water cross connection with Chelsea

Sylvan Township is moving forward with exploring a closer connection with the city of Chelsea.

At its March 7 meeting, the Sylvan Township Board approved by a 3-2 vote authorizing the supervisor to sign a Letter of Intent on water cross connection to City of Chelsea.

Board Trustee Sandie Schulze, Treasurer Rod Branham and Supervisor Kathleen Kennedy voted yes on the signing.

In explanation of this agenda item, the meeting’s board packet said “A cross connection of our water systems has long been recommended to Sylvan Township and the city of Chelsea. The letter of intent expressed our mutual interest in exploring necessary studies to further examine this possibility.”

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Kennedy.

She said the water connection would create a looped system for Sylvan Township.

“Our system is currently not looped, so a break in the system would mean an interruption in service to many,” she said.

Chelsea City Manager Roy Atkinson and Sylvan Township Department of Public Works were at the meeting.

“Both said this is an idea that has been around for years, and this is the first step forward,” Kennedy said by email to STN. “City Manager Atkinson talked about 'good governance,’ and that working on regional matters together is the way of the future.”

Kennedy said the Letter of Intent “is simply a way of saying both communities are interested in seeking additional information to determine if this is a project worth pursuing.”

“Both communities must agree that it is beneficial to them in order to move forward,” said Kennedy.

As for next steps, Kennedy said they need to meet to discuss what is required for this project.

“We will likely be identifying people or firms that could assist in this project, and requesting quotes for work to take back to our respective Board or Council,” said Kennedy.

This map shows the Sylvan water system and possible points of interconnection with Chelsea. image courtesy of Sylvan Township