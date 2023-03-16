SRSLY Chelsea Thanks Community for $9,000 in Donations

From SRSLY

SRSLY Chelsea started off 2023 with a wonderful surprise - over $9,000 in donations given in just two short months. This year was different, as SRSLY not only received generous support from individuals in response to their annual giving campaign, but also from Beach Middle School and Chelsea High School Bands, Chelsea Hospital’s In-Patient Behavioral Health Team, and the Kiwanis Club of Chelsea, who had all chosen SRSLY as the recipient of their fundraising efforts.

“It means a lot to have groups and individuals in the community approach you unsolicited to offer support. We have a deep feeling of gratitude that they chose us, and we feel so honored,” said Kate Yocum, SRSLY Director.

SRSLY’s recent mission expansion, re-brand and development of new resources have earned the coalition another year of growth. The Coalition’s members are excited for everything that 2023 will bring, including the release of their new Substance Abuse Support Roadmap for parents, teens and loved ones, a full month of resources for Mental Health in May, and SRSLY’s annual Wheels N’ Reels drive-up movie to kick off the Sounds & Sights Festival in July.

“Everything we do is made possible by our community believing that youth voices matter and that our perspective is valued. When they invest in us, we’re able to create change,” said Charleye Perry, SRSLY Creative Consultant and Chelsea High School alumni.

As a youth-led coalition, SRSLY continues to align their goal-oriented mission with actionable steps. By working together with local organizations, donors and individuals, the coalition is tackling substance abuse prevention and mental health support head-on through education, advocacy and connection.

SRSLY’s tagline “Make a difference. Make it better.” reflects the simplicity of this approach, and SRSLY’s emphasis on the community members who make mission achievement possible.

“When the adults in your community place value in this work, that automatically creates a difference. It allows us to build a better future for ourselves, our younger siblings, and our own kids someday,” said Nicolette Rivers, Chelsea High School senior and member of SRSLY’s Student Leadership Team.

“We also want to thank our 2022 sponsors who make this work possible,” said Yocum. “Jet’s Pizza, Kiwanis, Jiffy, Merkel’s Furniture, Hometown Pharmacy, Carquest, AutoZone, and St. Barnabas Church.”

"As a local, family-run business in Chelsea, we know how important it is to support those facing mental health conditions, especially our district's students,” said George Merkel, owner of Merkel Furniture. “We're honored to support SRSLY and grateful for all the work they do for our town and beyond.”

With the help of Chelsea Hospital, local foundations and individual donors, the work continues another year.

To learn more about mental health and the work SRSLY is doing, visit srsly.org or find us on Facebook @srslychelsea. To donate, please visit https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/srsly or scan the QR code below: