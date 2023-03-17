Charitable Giving Seminar - May 11, 2023

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Community Foundation, Chelsea Education Foundation, and Silver Maples of Chelsea are hosting an in-person seminar at Silver Maples from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. There will be a 30-minute post seminar opportunity to address any personal questions directly with the panelists.

The seminar will feature four panelists - Andy Kellogg, Financial Advisor, Raymond James Financial Services; Sue Jacobs, CPA; Laurie Brewis, Estate Planning Attorney; and Randy Ross, Vice President Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan. The seminar will be moderated by Amy Forehand, President of Chelsea Education Foundation.

The forum is free - register at this link: https://chelseafoundation.org/giving/