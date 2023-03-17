Chelsea Senior Center to Offer Mood Lifters Mental Health Program

From Mood Lifters

Starting on April 19, Chelsea area seniors will have an affordable opportunity to boost their mental wellness thanks to sponsorship through Chelsea Hospital.

Mood Lifters is a novel mental wellness program for people who are ready to make positive changes in their lives. This includes those dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, difficult relationships, and more.

Mood Lifters offers proven, research-based strategies for group members to apply to their own situations and to reach their individual goals. University of Michigan Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology, Patricia Deldin, Ph.D., Founder and Creator of Mood Lifters said, “Chelsea Hospital is again demonstrating their forward-looking vision by providing evidence-based mental-wellness care to Chelsea area seniors for a second time.”

Dr. Deldin created Mood Lifters to help people who aren’t receiving sufficient mental health care—a worldwide problem that has only increased in recent years.

The isolation caused by the pandemic has hit seniors especially hard. Jennifer Smith, Assistant Director of the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) shared her concern. “When things began to open, and we welcomed back our members, we noticed big changes in many of our seniors. Isolation and loneliness had taken their toll…The vibrant adults we had known were disappearing before our eyes.”

The Mood Lifters program works differently than a therapy or support group. Each week, a trained peer-leader presents the latest science related to a specific topic involving behavior, thoughts, emotions, physical health, and social connection. After learning about and discussing the topic, group members incorporate the strategies covered in each meeting into their day-to-day life. The support from the group is just another ingredient in the recipe for improved mental health.

Beyond anecdotes, the program has data-demonstrated effectiveness; showing, on average, significant reductions in anxiety, depression and stress, and better sleep, relationships, and positive emotions. In the words of a recent senior group member: “Instead of blaming myself if things don't go as plan - I evaluate and think of other possibilities. I feel so much better about myself.”

The full 15-week program of Mood Lifters is being offered in person at the Chelsea Senior Center starting on April 19 for only $25 to residents of Chelsea and surrounding communities. Call the Chelsea Senior Center at (734)475-9242 to register or reach out via email to info@mood-lifters.com for more information.