RECALL on Aunt Millie's 8 ct Hot Dog Buns

Perfection Bakeries D/B/A Aunt Millie’s of Fort Wayne, IN. is recalling 8 ct. packages of Our Family® White Hot Dog Buns because they may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products

The recalled “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct.” were distributed in retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

The product comes in a printed plastic package marked with “Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct.” on the top and has a blue twist tie. The product UPC is 0-70253-75107-3, and include Best By Dates 4-9-2023 and earlier. One reaction has been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame. Production of the product has been suspended until the FDA and Aunt Millie’s complete their investigation and are certain the market has been cleared of any incorrect packaging.

Consumers who have purchased "Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct." are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumer who believes they are experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction should seek immediate medical attention. Those with questions may contact Aunt Millie’s at 1-800-995-8245 Ext. 276 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.