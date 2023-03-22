Nominations for Young Citizens of the Year Award Still Open

The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) is reminding the public that there is still time to submit nominations for the Young Citizens of the Year Award. This award recognizes high school students in Washtenaw County who have demonstrated leadership and community service outside of school-based activities.

To be eligible for the nomination, the student must be a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior during the 22/23 school year and currently enrolled in a public or private school in Washtenaw County. The community service activities should primarily focus on Washtenaw County and not be school-based.

Nominations for the Young Citizens of the Year Award began on March 6th and will close on March 31st. After the nomination period, the AAACF will contact the nominated students and ask for additional information about their service and two references to contact.

On May 14th, the MLive website and Sunday newspaper will announce the five Young Citizens of the Year. Each recipient will receive a $4,500 scholarship to the higher education institution of their choice, thanks to the Robert Bruce Dunlap Memorial Fund.

The AAACF plans to host a reception to celebrate the Young Citizens of the Year, their families, and nominators in late May or early June.

Individuals wishing to submit nominations for the Young Citizens of the Year Award are advised to ensure they receive a confirmation message after completing the nomination form. Please note that if you do not see a screen that says, "Thank you for nominating a student for the Young Citizens of the Year Award" after completing the form, your response will not be received by AAACF.

Any questions or concerns about the award should be directed to Maryellen Ferro, AAACF's Community Investment Officer, via email at mferro@aaacf.org or phone at 734.663.0401.

Learn more here: https://www.aaacf.org/news/young-citizen-of-the-year-nominations