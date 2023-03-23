Making an Impact for Teachers - Online Auction

From D&B Strategic Marketing

From April 17-23 Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) will be hosting an online fundraising auction with a preview of items starting Monday April 10 through Sunday April 16.

The funds raised will support grants to teachers in the Chelsea School District. Since 1990, CEF has raised 1.2 million dollars, funding 1,016 scholarships to Chelsea High School graduates and 696 teacher grants for programs including arts, music performances, field trips, physical and mental health initiatives, literacy development, and more.

“As we move through our 33rd year of serving the Chelsea School District, it is with great pride and humility that we carry on the vision of Joe Piasecki, the founder of Chelsea Education Foundation. The board is involved and committed to maintaining a high standard of sustainable support. We want to help strengthen the schools by providing grants to teachers to enhance the educational experience of each child. None of what we do would be possible without the generosity of our donor community for which we will be forever grateful,” said Amy Forehand, CEF President.

Each year CEF receives more grant applications than funds available to support 100% of the requests. “We thought it timely to employ items we had intended to auction at the 2020 Gala Event that was sidelined due to Covid, for monetary good. Included in the auction is a wide variety of experiences and Chelsea goods - jewelry, retail and restaurant gift cards, ballet & theatre tickets, desserts, dinners both at restaurants and in-home catering, massages, books, Yankee Air Museum adventure, Lions & Red Wings gear, NASCAR passes, clothing, beverages, wine, distillery tour/tasting, pizza party, symphony tickets, and personal training! We have some amazing items and fun experiences for people to purchase that will help build a stronger Bulldog Future,” shared Katie Hepler, CEF Vice President and Marketing Chair. Detailed auction items can be found on the Chelsea Education Foundation Website starting April 10.

Chelsea Update

recently featured an example of a teacher grant award the Creative Expression Exhibition at the Chelsea High School that was supported in part with proceeds from Chelsea Education Foundation. “The projects students complete in art, technology, and music help them to build the skills of the Portrait of a Graduate,” said Kim Eder, Beach Middle School Art Teacher. Through elective coursework, students develop competency in communication, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking (the primary skills students should be proficient in by graduation). Read more…..

One of the many pieces of art on display during the 2023 Creative Expressions Exhibitions event at Beach Middle School. Photo by Crystal Hayduk.

Help Chelsea Education Foundation continue the legacy of Bulldog giving and participate in the online fundraising auction. Contact Katie Hepler, vicepresident@chelseaeducationfoundation.org, for more information.

###

Chelsea Education Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3. Organized in 1990, the mission of CEF is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the district and by providing scholarships to district graduates. Since its inception over 52,000 students have received benefits from the foundation.

To learn more about Chelsea Education Foundation, visit www.chelseaeducaitionfoundation.org or email the Board President, Amy Forehand, at president@chelseaeducationfoundation.org.